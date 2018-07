Huskies Close Their Time On The Road With a Win Over St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies continued their set of road games on Sunday down in St. Cloud.

The game was tied at 7-7 through the 9th, leading to extra innings.

Michael Mccann hit a three run shot in the top of the 10th to give the Huskies the lead. The Rox were unable to answer back. Final score was 10-7 Huskies.