Navy’s Blue Angels To Headline 2019 Duluth Air Show

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Air Show wrapped up Sunday afternoon after two days of high-flying excitement for thousands of fans.

And now, it’s time to start planning for the 2019 air show, which is set for July 20 and 21 at the Duluth International Airport, according to the show’s marketing company Kern and Kompany.

The headliner for next year will be the United States Navy’s Blue Angels.