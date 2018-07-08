Navy’s Blue Angels To Headline 2019 Duluth Airshow

The weekend's weather made the 2018 show a big success.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airshow wrapped up Sunday afternoon after two days of high-flying excitement for thousands of fans.

And now, it’s time to start planning for the 2019 airshow, which is set for July 20 and 21 at the Duluth International Airport, according to the show’s marketing company Kern and Kompany.

The headliner for next year will be the United States Navy’s Blue Angels.

This year, fans swarmed the Duluth International Airport to watch all the flips, tricks, and power of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other acts.

Airshow organizers say the show never disappoints, especially with fantastic weather.

“A lot of people buy their tickets in advance,” said Lindsay Kern, a Duluth Airshow board member. “They know, they’re planning on coming to the Duluth Airshow but the weather, when you see that it’s going to be a beautiful, sunny day, there’s no better way to spend a weekend.”

We don’t know yet exactly how many people attended the 2018 event but we’re told it was a similar turn-out to past airshows.