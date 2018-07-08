Search Effort Underway For Missing Swimmer In Sturgeon Lake

STURGEON LAKE, Minn. – Authorities in Pine County are searching for a missing swimmer Sunday in Sturgeon Lake.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the missing 28-year-old male.

First responders from Sturgeon Lake and Moose Lake fire departments responded, followed by the DNR and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Search efforts went on until 2 a.m. Sunday before returning around 8 a.m.

Divers from the Stacy Lent Fire Department are assisting with search efforts.

The name of the swimmer and where he is from were not released as for Sunday afternoon.