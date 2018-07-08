Search Effort Underway For Missing Swimmer In Sturgeon Lake

Dan Hanger,

STURGEON LAKE, Minn. – Authorities in Pine County are searching for a missing swimmer Sunday in Sturgeon Lake.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the missing 28-year-old male.

First responders from Sturgeon Lake and Moose Lake fire departments responded, followed by the DNR and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Search efforts went on until 2 a.m. Sunday before returning around 8 a.m.

Divers from the Stacy Lent Fire Department are assisting with search efforts.

The name of the swimmer and where he is from were not released as for Sunday afternoon.

You Might Like