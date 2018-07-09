$25,000 Reward Offered in Hibbing Homicide Investigation

A Year Later, No Arrests in Murder of Brian Nelson

HIBBING, Minn – A killer stabbed a Hibbing business owner to death in his home in July of 2017. Nearly a year later no arrests have been made in the case.

A $25,000 reward is now being offered for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the death of 60-year-old Brian Nelson.

Investigators believe his life was brutally taken at the hands of someone he knew, but they need help getting justice.

It’s an unimaginable situation for his family to be in, as they stood in the front of a room of strangers, the victim’s mother wiped her eyes hoping this might be the answer to finally find out.

“Brian was a very kind person, never had a harsh word for anybody,” said Helga Nelson. “Always willing to help who needed help.”

Brian Nelson owned the Bottle Shop Liquor store on the 2400 of First Street in Hibbing, he was last seen closing up shop there July 8th last year at 10:30 p.m.

“Many know when he closed the store he would take the cash home and make a deposit on Monday,” said Investigator Tyler Schwerzler with the Hibbing Police Department.

The money from his last work shift is missing. The following Monday a store employee found him stabbed to death in his locked and secure home.

“We believe this would have been a personal relationship, with specific knowledge about his residence, his home, daily operations,” said Tyler Schwerzler.

Investigators believe his death could have occurred that Saturday, the final night of the Hibbing jubilee Community Festival.

As that same festival is coming up this weekend, they hope people might remember something that could help the case.

“We understand in cases like this, that sometimes people are reluctant to come forward with info they have,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “No matter how large or small investigators would like that information.”

There are a few twists in this case investigators say they have looked into several complaints where there were threats of violence made toward Brian Nelson before he died. However, they say Nelson himself was never known to be involved in any criminal acts.

His mother says he loved baseball, camping, fishing and being called “Uncle B.”

Now his family just hopes they can get some closure to help them heal.

“Whoever is guilty, whoever has done this I hope they feel so guilty they can’t live with themselves and have to come forward and say something,” said Helga Nelson.

The $25,000 reward is being offered through the non-profit Spotlight on Crime. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hibbing Police Department at 218-263-3601 or pdesk@ci.hibbing.mn.us.