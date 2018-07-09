Ashland man in Custody for Alleged Arson and Attempted Homicide

The Suspects Identity is Being Withheld Pending Formal Charges

ASHLAND, Wis. – An Ashland man has been arrested and is pending charges for alleged arson, attempted homicide, first degree reckless endangerment, bail jumping, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

According to the Ashland Police Department officers were dispatched Saturday morning for an unrelated incident when an officer drove past 218 Beaser Avenue and noticed a flame in an upstairs window that erupted into a full-fledged fire.

A woman was seen running out of the home screaming.

Authorities state that the 58-year-old woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend started the fire and tried to kill her.

A second resident, a 71-year-old man, was assisted out of the home to safety.

The female victim was treated at a local hospital for severe burns and the male victim was treated for smoke inhalation.

The suspect turned himself in later Saturday morning to the Ashland County Jail and admitted to starting the fire using accelerant.

Authorities confirm that the suspect did try to set fire directly to his girlfriend.

The suspect had been arrested on domestic abuse charges two days prior to the fire with the same victim with a no-contact condition as part of his bail.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending formal charges.