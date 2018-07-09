Coffee Conversation: Movies in the Park

Movies in the Park will Begin on Friday, July 13 at 9:05 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. It’s that time of year again, Northlanders will be digging out the blankets and dusting off the lawn chairs in preparation for the 2018 Movies in the Park presented by the Duluth Greater Downtown Council, North Shore Federal Credit Union and many other local sponsors.

The movies will show every Friday evening, from July 13 through August 31 in Leif Erikson Park along Duluth’s beautiful Lakewalk.

The series is free and open to the public.

For a full list of films and showtimes, click here.