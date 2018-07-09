Duluth Pack Opens New Operating Facility

Home Grown Company Continues to Grow

DULUTH, Minn.- The successful 136-year-old Duluth Pack has opened its fourth operating location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The newest location, a hub for marketing and public relations for the company, opened right next door to one of its distributing locations on the corner of Garfield Avenue and West Superior Street in Lincoln Park.

Assistant Marketing Manager for the business, Andrea Sega, proudly shared with Fox 21 the success the business has had expanding its customer demographic while maintaining a central location.

“Duluth Packs are great for really any type of lifestyle.”

You can find more on the company and its merchandise at duluthpack.com