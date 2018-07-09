Esko’s Kaldahl Commits to University of St. Thomas

The Eskomos flame-thrower is taking his talents to the Twin Cities.

ESKO, Minn. – Eskomos pitcher Brody Kaldahl announced on his twitter account that he has committed to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

The pitcher/shortstop was stellar for Esko in his senior year, earning Class AA All-State honors, along with teammate Tyler Peterson. He was also invited to play in the Minnesota All–Star Series. Kaldahl was the winning pitcher when Esko defeated Duluth Marshall in the section 7AA semi–finals.