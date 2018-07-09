Historic Airplanes Spread Their Wings In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After being told by the Duluth Airport Authority to find a new home, because of an unsafe hangar the Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron 101 Museum has moved two of its planes to Superior.

Workers helped relocate the planes to their new home at the Bong Airport in Superior.

Transporting these planes from one city to the next was no small task and took months of planning.

There are two PBY-6A Catalina planes and back in the day they were stationed at different naval stations and used as water bombers in Canada.

This plane can go up to 175 miles per hour and is 63 feet long.

This black plane will be a static display and will remain parked in the corner of the Bong Airport in Superior.

So when people drive by they can see it.

“It will never fly, that’s why we’re making it a static. so then they just made the decision to take the wing and the tail off of this one and put it on the other one, so that’s kind of what the whole process is now; swapping parts, the main part is doing the wing and the tail,” said Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron 101 Unit Leader Kevin Parks.

The second plane called the Blue Bird will be restored to flying conditions.

Staff hope to have everything in place by late fall so visitors can view the black plane on Wednesdays and Saturdays.