Huskies Open Homestand with Win over Rox

Duluth knocked off St. Cloud 6-2 Monday night at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a four-game road trip, the Duluth Huskies were back at home Monday night at Wade Stadium. They hosted St. Cloud in the second game of a home-and-home series. The Huskies would knock off the Rox 6-2.

Michael McCann led the team with three hits. Auggie Isaacson and Nicholas Sogard each scored twice for the Huskies, who will be back in action Tuesday night at home against La Crosse.