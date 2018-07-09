Jolene Anderson to be Inducted into Badgers’ Hall of Fame

The Superior native in the all-time leading scorer at the University of Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wisc. – Superior native and former South Shore basketball star Jolene Anderson will be inducted in to the University of Wisconsin’s Hall of Fame.

The prolific guard, who was born in Superior, but went to school in Port Wing, is the second all–time leading scorer in Wisconsin state history, just below fellow South Shore alum Megan Gustafson who passed Anderson on the all–time list back in 2015.

She is the all–time leading scorer in Badgers women’s basketball history and received the Big Ten Player of the Year award back in 2008, leading to her being drafted to the WNBA by the Connecticut Sun.