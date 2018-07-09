Knowing Your Neighbors: Penmarallter Campsite

Treat People Like You Like to be Treated

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- In this week’s Knowing Your Neighbors, FOX 21’s Viktoria Capek takes us up the North Shore to the Penmarallter Campsite.

It’s the perfect time of year to spend in the great out doors and for those who love camping, the Penmarallter Campgrounds may be your wilderness home away from home.

The mom and pop campsite is owned and operated by Pennie and Stan Burton and has been running for nearly 50 years.

“My dad built this campground in 1968,” Burton told Fox 21.

The campground has sites open to mobile homes, campers and tents, and offers a number of amenities like their commonly called Honey Wagon, the on-site sanitary station.

Burton loves the fact that people from all over the world find their place at the Penmarallter. From Germany to Waseca, where campers Dave and Diana Mundahl are visiting from for the first time.

“It’s conveniently located and available,” Mundahl said about the campgrounds.

The Penmarallter Campsite is located at 725 Scenic Dr. Two Harbors, MN 55616, (218) 834-4603