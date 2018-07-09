Local Organizations Collaborate For New Community Garden

The Fourth Street Garden was honored with a Life Enrichment Award from the MOHR Group.

DULUTH, Minn. – A vacant lot on East Fourth Street in Duluth has blossomed into a community garden.

The Fourth Street Garden is a collaboration between Essentia Health, Duluth Community Garden Project and UDAC.

The idea came about two years ago to transform this once weed filled abandoned space.

The food grown in the garden will be collected for the CHUM food shelf.

“Right now we have Swiss chard. We have beets, kale, tomatoes, peppers, some strawberry plants; and then some other plants around the back,” said Essentia Health Nutrition Services Supervisor Mia Lundquist.

The community garden is not open to the public for security reasons.

Once a week staff from UDAC will come by to maintain the garden.

The garden will also be used as a teaching tool for people to make healthy food choices.

“Real food that makes a difference in people’s lives and then you can add additional things like managing obesity and the good it does for obesity, heart, healthy living and healthy brains,” said UDAC Executive Director Karen Herman. “Those type of things. But this is a fun activity that gives people the opportunity to have hands on experience.”

There are plans to have the first food delivery to CHUM as early as this week.