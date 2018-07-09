St. Paul Police dog bit man After Handler Lost Control

The Department has Tightended Rules Related to K-9's

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is recovering from injuries after a St. Paul police dog got loose from its handler and bit the man outside his home.

The Star Tribune reports 33-year-old Glenn Slaughter was leaving for work Friday when the dog bit him.

Anne Shomshor, who is engaged to Slaughter’s brother, says police were looking for an armed suspect and the K-9 bit Slaughter after police ordered him to put his hands up.

St. Paul Police didn’t immediately return a phone message left Monday by The Associated Press.

The officer filed an “animal bite” report that contained little detail.

The department recently tightened its rules on when police can use K-9’s amid growing concerns of bystanders getting bit, including a 2016 attack on a man mistaken for suspect that ended in a $2 million settlement.