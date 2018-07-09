Summer Technology with Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless near the Miller Hill Mall Offers Summer Tech Tips to Keep You Entertained and Savvy

DULUTH, Minn. – Hanging out in the backyard with the barbeque going is a summertime favorite for many.

But with today’s technology, it can be easier to sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself thanks to the latest gadgets offered by Verizon Wireless.

Solutions Specialist Tayler Miller stopped by FOX 21 Local News to show off a few of the latest items that fit great when it comes to your summer hobbies.

Items showcased include the UE WONDERBOOM speaker which offers 360 sound and waterproof protection. The item can also float if dropped in the water.

The Nest Hello doorbell offers consumer the chance to see who is at the door, as well as leave messages to let your visitors know where you are.

Miller also brought in a digital thermometer for your home, making it easy to change your climate whether you’re at work or school.

Miller says Lifeproof cell phone cases are also a summer must have, in case consumer drop their device in water or sand.

For more information, visit Miller and her team of specialists at 2112 Maple Grove Road, Duluth.

