Swamped Kayakers Rescued on Cloquet River

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – Two female kayakers were rescued by the St. Louis County Volunteer Sheriff’s Rescue Squad on Sunday after their kayaks became swamped on Cloquet River.

The women were stranded in a swampy area between the Independence rest area and the Highway 8 bridge.

Rescue crews launched a small boat to locate and retrieve the women who were brought to shore and checked by EMS.

The women suffered from minor hypothermia.