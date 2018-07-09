Yellowjackets Host Fundamental Basketball Skills Camp

The camp is designed to sharpen the skills that sometimes are forgotten.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team opened their Fundamental Skills Camp at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym Monday morning.

The camp is open to athletes from third grade to 12th grade, which gives these “ballers” a chance to work on important skills at a young age.

“We’ve got a real good relationship with the local high school teams and local high school coaches so we know a lot of the kids already. I think it can only help them and make skill work a habit, rather than a chore,” UWS men’s basketball head coach Greg Polkowski said.

The camp will continue throughout the week. The Yellowjackets will also hold their High Intensity Skills Camp next week.