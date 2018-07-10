28 Teams Take Part in Enger Park Ladies Invitational Tournament

The tourney is organized to raise money for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 100 women came to the enger park golf course Tuesday morning for a special Ladies Invitational Tournament.

The event is hosted by the Ladies Early Risers Golf League as they look to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Duluth. This is the fifth year of the event which raises nearly $3,000 per year for cancer research.

“It’s really great and these ladies that I work with work so hard. It just gets better and better every year. We’ve lucked out every year with weather and this year is no different,” event orgainzer Erin Cox said.