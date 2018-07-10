Authorities Searching for Missing Coon Rapids Girl

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – The Coon Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities say Maige Elizabeth Yang has been missing since June 22 and was last seen in Blaine.

She is described as an Asian female with brown eyes and red hair with black roots.

She is 5’1” tall and weighs 105 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Coon Rapids Police Department at 763-427-1212.