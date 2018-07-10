Fire at Zenith Terrace Leaves one With Severe Burns

The Cause of the Fire is Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – A fire broke out Monday night in the Zenith Terrace near US Highway 2 and Boundary Avenue.

Duluth fire crews responded to the fire located at 1 Greenbriar Drive shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

When rigs arrived they found the mobile home completely engulfed in fire.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

Two adult males and one dog were able to exit the structure.

The residents were treated on scene by Duluth firefighters and Gold Cross ambulance for smoke inhalation.

One was later sent to Miller Dwan Burn Center due to severe burns.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause is still under investigation.