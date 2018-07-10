Fire In Duluth Nearly Burns Down Trailer Home
DULUTH, Minn. – Raging flames at a trailer home in Duluth have severely injured a man who lives there.
Another man was treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. Monday night on Greenbriar Drive.
The fire got so big and hot at one point a nearby trailer home was also damaged.
The burn victim is at the Miller Dwan Burn Center.
His condition is not known.
Damage to the home is estimated at. $100,000.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.