Fire In Duluth Nearly Burns Down Trailer Home

DULUTH, Minn. – Raging flames at a trailer home in Duluth have severely injured a man who lives there.

Another man was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. Monday night on Greenbriar Drive.

The fire got so big and hot at one point a nearby trailer home was also damaged.

The burn victim is at the Miller Dwan Burn Center.

His condition is not known.

Damage to the home is estimated at. $100,000.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.