Former CSS Softball Star Hudack Named New Head Coach at Northland College

The Ashland native was the UMAC Player of the Year for the Saints in 2014.

ASHLAND, Wisc. – Northland College Athletics and Athletic Director Kim Falkenhagen has named Tiffany Hudack the new head softball coach for the Lumberjills. Hudack is an Ashland native and was most recently the assistant softball coach at St. Scholastica from 2015 to 2016.

Hudack played collegiately for the Saints where she put together a .348 career batting average, with 443 at bats, 129 runs, 154 hits, 34 doubles, 10 triples, 15 homeruns and 98 RBIs. Her best season at CSS came during her senior year, when she hit .419 in 124 at bats, 50 runs, 52 hits, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homeruns, 32 RBIs, 84 total bases, and .677 slugging percentage. Thanks to those numbers, she was named UMAC Player of the Year.

In addition to her softball achievement, Hudack also shines in the world of dirt track racing. She is a two-time points champion (2014 & 2016) at the ABC Raceway in Ashland in the six-cylinder division.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF NORTHLAND COLLEGE ATHLETICS.