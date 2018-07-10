Get Downtown Duluth for Sidewalk Days 2018

Sidewalk Days Runs From Wednesday, July 11 Through Saturday, July 14

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council is once again proud to present the 2018 Sidewalk Days Festival from Wednesday, July 11 through Saturday, July 14.

This year, the festivities will be more compacted due to Superior Street reconstruction.

The festival will take place from Lake Avenue, down Superior Street to 3rd Avenue West.

Every year thousands of people take part in the fun summertime tradition, whether it be shopping, eating or enjoying good entertainment.

Organizers say more than 80 different vendors will join Downtown merchants to take to the street.

The Duluth Children’s Museum will be available Wednesday, and the Zoo-mobile on Thursday for the kids.

Superior Street will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 8:00 a.m. each day between Lake Avenue and 3rd Avenue West.

Click here for more information and a full schedule of events.