Great Outdoors: Bike Camp at Spirit Mountain

The bike camp offers several programs based on the child's age and experience.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week was the start of Spirit Mountain’s Annual bike camp for young adventurers.

It’s where kids as young as six are taking it to the trails on their bikes.

These kids know how to get into gear at Spirit Mountain’s Annual Bike Camp.

That’s where you’ll find kids like six–year–old Amelia Allen and seven–year–old Bella Harala.

The girls are neighbors and they’re also participating in the bike camp together.

“I really like biking and I really want to get better at biking,” said Harala.

“We cover just the basics of learning how you move underneath you, to use your brakes, to stand and how to pedal correctly, but then we really do confidence building too,” said Spirit Mountain’s Action Sports Manager Jon Regenold.

Tuesday’s camp was dedicated to the six to nine-year-old age group also known as “Lil Rippers.”

What’s a Lil Ripper you ask?

“Every kid has a Lil Ripper inside of them that they just want to be outside and learning and being able to explore,” said Regenold.

The bike camp teaches kids the basics of mountain biking.

One goal is to set them up for a lifetime of riding.

“Kids can learn how to be better at riding their bike and it’s just really fun for everybody who wants to do it,” said Allen.

If you’re a young adventurer then this camp is for you.

It’s a three day camp and this week is all about the Lil Rippers where they learn the fundamentals of mountain biking.

The camp is divided into stages and the most important part is having fun.

Campers start on the flat ground, before moving on to the skills track.

Right now they’re on the pump track.

“We get onto the Duluth Traverse, which is the key trail,” said Regenold. “The crowning trail here in Duluth that really ties all of the systems together.”

Biking is not just a sport for the boys.

“It’s really fun, because we can just kind of bike around and just have fun,” said Harala.

“I’m so excited to have both boys and girls a part of it and more girls joining in just to explore the outside, whether it’s on a bike or anything here at spirit mountain,” said Regenold.

This is the second year for the Lil Rippers program but the bike camp has been around for about five years.

Staff members say the kids progression makes it all worth it.

“I really like how I can learn new things that I didn’t quite know yet,” said Allen.

“To see what even three days can build that’s when they go back to their families; their mom and dad and pick them up and their like come watch me,” said Regenold.

Different bike camps continue into August at Spirit Mountain, so you can pedal your way through one of your choice.