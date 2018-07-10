Head of the Lakes Fair Underway

The first night is known as "Sneak-a-Peek" offering the community a free entry.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The popular Head of the Lakes Fair has kicked off!

It takes nearly two weeks to set up for the big event. This year the petting zoo is back along with pony rides, 4H shows, donut and hot dog eating contests, and plenty of carnival food like those juicy turkey legs.

“Everybody has fun here, we got food we got tiny donuts, we got corndogs, we got lemonade,” fair manager Crash Carlson said.

The Head of the Lakes Fair runs through Sunday.