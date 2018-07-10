Kids Go Round Soon to Close

Owners tell FOX21 it will close due to customers now using online shopping rather than in-store.

CLOQUET, Minn.- A locally owned kids clothing store is closing up shop at the end of summer, due to what the owners of Kids Go Round are calling a drop in customers turning to online shopping instead.

Kids Go Round has been a beloved clothing store in Cloquet for nearly a decade but will close in August. It’s located in the Super One Mall off of Highway 77. The store sells second-hand kids and maternity clothing.

Owners tell us they’re sad to see its chapter come to an end.

“It’s hard because we have established so many relationships, built so much, and helped so many of the community,” owner Ronda Lennartson said.

Everything in the store must go, they are currently selling items at 15% off.

Owners say they’re hoping the community will come in and show their support.