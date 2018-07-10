Minnesota man Charged With Kidnapping Kansas Girl

White Faces 20 Years in Prison and a Fine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A 23-year-old Minnesota man was charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old Kansas girl he met online.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced Dechon White, of St. Paul, was charged Monday in federal court in Kansas.

Court documents indicate White and the girl met online in February.

White traveled to Lenexa, Kansas, in July to visit the girl.

He allegedly told the girl’s mother he was 16.

Prosecutors say he had sex with the victim in Kansas.

On July 4, the girl and White said they were going shopping but instead took a bus to St. Paul.

After the girl’s mother reported her missing, police found White and the child at his home in St. Paul.

If convicted, White faces not less than 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.