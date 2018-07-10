New Skate Park Coming to Cloquet

The 6,000 square foot skate park will be located at Athletic Park on 14th Street and Prospect Avenue in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Skateboarders rejoice!

A new skate park is coming to Cloquet.

City officials and avid skateboarders came to the groundbreaking.

The total cost of the Cloquet Skatepark is $420,000 and the company building it, Boldt, donated $5,000 to help make it possible.

When it’s all done, the skate park will have handrails, a banked ramp, a bowl and a ledge.

The project took about eight years to get to this point.

Kids in the community played a major role in making it all come together with their fundraising efforts.

“I think it will mean a lot. we have a bunch of younger generation that I’ve seen around skateboarding and stuff,” Skateboarder Brady Doran. “So to finally have somewhere to go instead of having to drive to Duluth and all that.”

The fundraisers included kids sitting outside Wal–Mart collecting change, hosting pancake breakfasts and selling merchandise.

The skate park will take about six to eight weeks to complete.