UMD Men Host Summer Basketball Camp

This is the second camp the Bulldogs have hosted this summer, with one more coming in August.

DULUTH, Minn. – During the summer, UMD’s campus is usually pretty empty. But this week, that’s not the case as several sports camps are taking place, including one at the Ward Wells Fieldhouse for the men’s basketball team.

Over 80 kids are signed up for UMD’s second camp of the summer. The campers will learn about the fundamentals which includes proper form on shots. But it’s also a chance for the kids to meet the players that they cheer for during the regular season.

“It’s good for both sides, but it’s great for the kids. I like to have our guys around as much as possible and have them running the drills and actually coaching the kids to hopefully give these kids some memories that last for a long time,” head coach Justin Wieck said.