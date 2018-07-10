UMD’s Löwenhielm Signs with Connecticut Whale

The former Bulldog was also a memeber of the Swedish women's national hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD Bulldog Michelle Löwenhielm has signed with the Connecticut Whale of the National Women’s Hockey League. The 23-year-old just wrapped up her career at UMD playing in 144 games, scoring ten goals and recording 32 assists.

As a 19-year-old, she played on the Swedish women’s national hockey team at the 2014 Olympics. Löwenhielm also represented Sweden at various other international tournaments, including two IIHF world championships.