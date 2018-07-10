Wisconsin Main Street Celebration Day

Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch Recognizes Business Development

ASHLAND, Wis.- The city of Ashland was recognized as a commercial business area for the state.

The historic town in Northern Wisconsin was celebrated as one of eight communities to lead in economic development thanks to local businesses in the area.

Executive Director for the Ashland Chamber of Commerce Mary McPhetridge shared with Fox 21 some of the new and renovated companies being recognized in the Mainstreet Celebration like The Burger Barn and the newly named Moore’s on Main.

“Ashland is made up of 98 percent locally owned and operated businesses, so the local investment in Ashland is obviously the majority here.”

Also there to recognize Ashland’s economic success was Lt. Gov Rebecca Kleefisch and other officials like City Mayor Debra Lewis.

“When you have these small businesses that are not these multinational global corporations, you have businesses that have jobs that will always remain here in the state,” Lt. Gov Kleefisch said.

State Governor Scott Walker officially named July 10 Mainstreet Celebration Day, to recognize areas like the Ashland community annually.