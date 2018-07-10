Woman Dies After ATV Overturns in Beltrami County

The Driver was not Wearing a Helmet

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Beltrami County Deputies responded to reports of an overturned ATV on Monday just before 8:30 a.m.

The accident took place near the intersection of Nature Road Northwest and Mayflower Road Northwest in Eckles Township.

Upon arriving at the scene officers determined the adult female driver of the ATV was deceased.

The driver was identified as Rosalee R. Miles, 42, of Shevlin, MN.

Authorities believe the ATV was traveling north on Nature Road when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch striking a barb wire fence and then overturning.

Miles was not wearing a helmet.

The accident is pending further investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.