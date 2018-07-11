City: Recent Slip Bridge Mechanical Failure Not Unusual

DULUTH, Minn. – You may have heard the newly renovated Minnesota Slip Bridge — also known as the “little blue bridge” — had a mechanical failure on Monday that caused it to stay in the down position for a few hours.

Some may think this is a big deal for a bridge that just went under a multi-million dollar overhaul to stop breakdowns. But an official with the city tells FOX 21 it’s just like buying a new car; some pieces need replacing.

Dave Campbell, the Aerial Lift Bridge’s supervisor who oversees the Minnesota Slip Bridge, believes lightning Sunday night may have caused a problem with one of the electrical drives that helps run the bridge.

“These bridges (the [Minnesota Slip Bridge] and Aerial Bridge) are working pieces of equipment and at any time a part of that equipment may fail and need to be replaced,” Campbell said.

Those drives, he says, were not part of the rebuild and have been part of the bridge’s operations for a good six years.

Campbell says he drive was quickly replaced, and he points out the Slip Bridge has already made 1,000 lifts so far this year with no interruptions to pedestrian or marine traffic.