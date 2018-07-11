Classic Cars Line Downtown

Car owners we spoke with look forward to talking about their prize rides at the car show all year long.

DULUTH, Minn.- Maintaining classic cars is a hobby for car enthusiasts and showing off their beloved vehicles downtown is a large part of the fun.

Car lovers and families jam-packed the streets.

We stopped by one unique car that came from out of state.

“Oh the people, the people you meet is the best part,” car owner Eugene Altiere said. “It’s unusual to see a car with a theme they’re gorgeous they’re beautiful they’re incredible.”

