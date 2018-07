Huskies Lose Second Straight Game to Loggers

La Crosse silenced the Duluth bats early on to get the 8-3 win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Things didn’t go well for the Duluth Huskies Wednesday night against the La Crosse Loggers. The Huskies didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning and couldn’t dig out of their hole as they fell 8-3.

Justin Mitchell scored two of Duluth’s three runs. Michael McCann led the team with three hits. The Huskies will be back in action Thursday night in St. Cloud.