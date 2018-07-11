Mrazova Moving Up to NWHL

Former Bulldog Katerina Mrazova signs with the Connecticut Whale.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former Bulldog hockey player Katerina Mrazova has signed with the Connecticut Whale of the National Women’s Hockey League.

The 25 year old just finished her career at UMD scoring 25 goals and notching 50 assists in 117 games.

Mrazova has also been a part of the Czech Republic national team competing in many IIHF National championships.

She joins her fellow UMD teammate Michelle Lowenheilm who signed with the Whale Tuesday.