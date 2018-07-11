Sidewalk Days Festival Continues Despite Construction

Construction workers even took part in the fun, handing out foam figures to kids downtown.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been a busy summer on West Superior Street with the massive reconstruction underway, but that’s not stopping Sidewalk Days.

It’s quite the view on Superior Street as Sidewalk Days and the construction are both in full force. Every summer for over a decade of clothes, art, and plenty of food line the sidewalks of Superior Street creating Sidewalk Days.

The sunshine held out for shoppers to browse the endless racks of clothes and grab a delicious bite to eat.

One woman we spoke with says its the perfect girls day and even brought her friends from college

“We started with lunch and now we’re doing a little shopping, and may continue then have a little beverage,” on–goer Lori Huska said.

Meanwhile, construction continued at the end of the festival, regardless of the fun city officials tell us the work must go on to continue the project on time.

“Well with the construction going on, it’s even more important for people to come on ou, and support the downtown, and for us to really put the spotlight on the downtown,” Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes said.

But no complaints from Northlanders who say it just took a little more patience to park. Some even stopped to get a closer look at the construction machinery and see the progress made so far.

Sidewalk Days festival continues through Friday.