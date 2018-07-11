Sidewalk Shuffle Kicks Off Sidewalk Days

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth YMCA hosted its 11th annual Sidewalk Shuffle on Wednesday morning as part of the Sidewalk Days.

Hundreds of runners gathered in Downtown Duluth at the lake walk for the 5K. Participants could register online and all the money goes to funding scholarships for children in need.

The scholarships, which is part of the YMCA’s annual campaign, could go towards things like camps and various lessons, giving kids an opportunity they normally might not get.

“Some kids maybe can’t afford swimming lessons, so this gives them the opportunity to learn how to swim and we like to think of that as saving lives. So it’s just a really important part of what we do,” director of healthy living Alisha Bradley said.

Bradley also added that their goal this year was $10,000 and that they were getting close to reaching that goal.