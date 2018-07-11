Vehicle Hits Front Porch of Home in West Duluth

Police Investigating Possible DWI

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue.

When officers arrived they found that an adult driver had left the roadway hitting the front porch of a house.

The driver of the vehicle is under investigation for DWI.

There are no injuries reported with the crash.

There is no further information at this time but we will update the story as more information becomes available.