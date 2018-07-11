Warming Bodies, Warming Hearts

Hospital patients in Duluth are a little cozier thanks to a local car dealership and its customers.

DULUTH, Minn.- While blankets are always needed in Duluth weather, they are extra special at St. Luke’s Hospital and Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center.

About 40 blankets were given out to cancer patients at both hospitals. And it’s all thanks to Miller Hill Subaru in Duluth. As part of their 3rd annual Subaru Cares Program, they accepted donations of blankets from their employees and customers throughout the month of June. Cancer patients received those blankets with open arms.

“They really appreciated them,” said Clinic Manager Stacy Sandberg. “Often times during treatment our patients can be hot, be cold, so the blankets are really helpful.”

And that appreciation will continue. According to Sandberg, there are more blankets. The hospitals will distribute them in the coming months until they run out. While they are no longer accepting donations, Subaru will continue the program next year, so save up those blankets in the meantime! The Subaru Cares Program plans to distribute over 40,000 blankets across the country. A huge warm front sprinkled with a lot of love.