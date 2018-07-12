10th Annual Blackwoods Open Tournament

The hockey tournament will run Friday through Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Mars Lakeview arena will host the tenth annual Blackwoods Open hockey tournament beginning Friday. Eight teams will face off including Duluth Marshall, Eveleth-Gilbert and Superior.

The event is a great chance for coaches to reconnect with their players who are just glad to get back on the ice.

“Obviously everyone has other things going on in their lives. But we’ve got a lot of dedicated players. It really gives them a good indication of where they are now and where they need to be for the upcoming season,” said Duluth Marshall assistant coach Bill Owens.