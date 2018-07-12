Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Deal

From Cute to Chaotic

DULUTH, Minn.- A nationwide deal allowing anyone to pay the same price as their age to take home a Build-A-Bear stuffed animal brought long lines to the Miller Hill Mall on Thursday.

The deal, which caused chaos in certain stores across the country, brought people from all over the Northern Midwest to make and take home their new friend.

Families like Kate and Abel Ugrich spent over six hours waiting to get into the store, despite getting there around 9:30 a.m.

“When we first got in line, the line was long, but I didn’t think it was that long. But it just kept getting longer and longer, so I was happy we came early,” Ugrich said.

Mall management told Fox 21 that at one point lines were extended all the way to the other end of the mall and back up to the store. Build-A-Bear employees offered coupons to those waiting to try and get them to come another day, but many decided to stay.

Despite the work going into the day, employees remained positive. The smile on each child’s face was what made the day worth it.