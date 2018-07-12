Bulldog Volleyball Headed to Amsoil

After 41 years, UMD volleyball will call Amsoil 'home' for a night.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was announced on Thursday that UMD volleyball will have it’s home opener against Bemidji State University at Amsoil Arena on September 6th.

This will be the Bulldogs first time playing at Amsoil.

It will also be the team’s first time playing a home match away from Romano gym, which has been the home to Bulldog volleyball since 1977.

In addition to being the home opener, it will also be Military Appreciation Night as all military members will be admitted for free.