Complaint: Ashland man Charged After Allegedly Trying to set Ex-Girlfriend on Fire

The Victim was Taken by Helicopter to a Duluth Hospital for her Burns

DULUTH, Minn. –Eugene Stumbaugh, 53, of Ashland, has been charged with multiple counts including attempted homicide after allegedly trying to start his former girlfriend on fire last weekend.

He’s facing these charges:

One count : Attempted first degree intentional homicide; domestic abuse; domestic abuse assessments; domestic abuse repeater (during 72 hour no contact period). This carries a sentence of up to 60 years in prison.

: Attempted first degree intentional homicide; domestic abuse; domestic abuse assessments; domestic abuse repeater (during 72 hour no contact period). This carries a sentence of up to 60 years in prison. One count : Arson of building. This carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a fine of $100,000.

: Arson of building. This carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a fine of $100,000. Two counts : Misdemeanor bail jumping. Each count carries a sentence of up to 9 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.

The complaint states that on Saturday, July 7 at approximately 12:44 a.m. an Ashland police officer driving by the residence located at 218 Beaser Avenue noticed what appeared to be a candle flame in the window of the upstairs bedroom.

The officer states that the flame quickly turned into large flames encompassing the entire bedroom window.

The officer then noticed a female victim running out of the residence screaming.

The complaint state the victim’s face, “was black, her hair was singed and she was screaming that Eugene did it. She stated that he would and he did and that he lit her blanket on fire and held a burning pillow over her head and told her “I told you I was going to do it and I did.””

The female victim had a large burn on her left shoulder blade and the skin was stretched and moved.

She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Duluth to treat her injuries.

Stumbaugh turned himself in to the Ashland Police later that morning and confessed to pouring gasoline from a lawn mower into a cereal bowl, then pouring the gasoline all around the victim’s body while she lay asleep on her bed.

He told officers he then lit the pillow on fire and put the pillow on the back of her head.

He told officers that he had dated the victim previously for about 14 months and he believed that the victim had another man in the house.

Another male resident was in the home at the time of the incident and was taken out of the home by fire crews. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center for smoke inhalation.