Cooking Connection: S.S. Submarine Sandwich

Featuring the New Corktown Deli & Brews

DULUTH, Minn. — Cooking Connection with Corktown Deli & Brews.

Sink your teeth into the S.S. SUBMARINE SUB SANDWICH!

RECIPE: Smoked salmon spread, brined onions, capers, dressed greens on a crusty baguette.

LOCATION: Corktown is located in the Lincoln Park District at 1906 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55806.

HOURS: Sun – Thurs 11am-9pm, Fri & Sat 11am-10pm