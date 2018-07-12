Enjoy a Taste of Duluth This Weekend

The Second Annual Taste of Duluth is Happening Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – In 2017, the first annual Taste of Duluth Festival attracted over 6,000 people to Bayfront Festival Park.

This year, organizers are hoping to go above and beyond when it comes to attendance.

Taste of Duluth will run from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 14.

Organizers say Taste of Duluth celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the area.

The event offers family friendly fun, including more than 90 different vendors from the region offering delicious food and beverages.

Those attending will be able to enjoy entertainment in three areas this year including the Bayfront Main Stage sponsored by Centricity.

The Whiskey Trail Band and Sarah Mae and the Birkeland Boys and Sydney Hansen are several featured entertainers on the main stage.

Live music will also be featured on the Main Street Stage by the Blue Water Big Band, All About Music, Rickey Lee and others.

Cost of admission is free to attend the event.

Click here for more information.