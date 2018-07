Gloria Dei Reconstruction Continues

Church Could be Open by Next Easter

DULUTH, Minn.-New details on the construction progress of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church have emerged.

The church suffered from a massive fire back in 2016 and now a timetable has been set for when construction is completed.

The pastor of the church told Fox 21 they hope to be open by Easter of next year.

Crews could be seen working on concrete work today after previously gutting the church.