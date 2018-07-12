Greater Downtown Council Hosts Summer Edition of City’s Largest Coffee Break

Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Lakewalk.

DULUTH, Minn. – A fun morning for coffee lovers in Duluth.

It was the summer edition of what’s called the city’s Largest Coffee Break.

The last one happened over the winter.

So now that the weather has warmed up it was time to have another one.

Many people showed up for the free coffee and donuts.

All this was to support a good cause, the restoration of the Lakewalk.

“It’s just fun for us to really be able to get people up to lake place park and to see the park. but also we just know that a lot of people come on out. They like to take a coffee break,” said Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes. “They love Duluth Coffee. The Greenery is providing the donuts and it’s just a fun way to be able to network.”

If you recall, the first coffee break happened during the Cold Front Celebration back in February.