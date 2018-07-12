Home Run for Everyone at the Kiddie Parade

It's become a tradition for families.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s Halloween in July, little Northlanders are dressing in their favorite costumes.

Children are running the bases at Portman Square dressed in their best costumes. This has been a long–time tradition, a specially for one mother who grew up participating and now takes her children.

“I do have a lot of costumes I just wanted to try something new because I’ve never used this costume and it’s in the game I played,” Jaden said.

The Kiddie Parade was full of creative costumes and excitement. You can guarantee it will be a go next year.